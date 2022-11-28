KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston family is asking for help after their house caught fire just before Thanksgiving. On Nov. 22, a kitchen fire quickly spread. Tyquandrea Collins who lived in the house with her family said even though everyone in the home got out safely, there’s a lot that can’t be replaced.

“My support system was pretty pretty small,” said Collins. “So going from a girl that’s there from house to house barely have anywhere to go, to build her own foundation, to have it all gone within a few minutes it’s heartbreaking.”

Collins aid being a first time mother to a baby during the holidays and having presents already bought, the holiday cheer quickly left with the house.

“For it to just like for us to have nothing, it’s it is kind of difficult to deal with,” said Collins.

Neighbors, the community and even people from outside of Kinston came to the home to try to lend a hand.

“From my porch I couldn’t see through a tree in front of me and I couldn’t see what was going on. So I walked out in the yard and when I walked out in the yard, it was really burning,” said Henry White, one neighbor.

People have been offering help over social media. One small business owner, Morgan Morris decided to give 100% of her proceeds to help.

In a statement Mottis said “I wanted to help in any way possible to help with what she lost and needs so she knew she wasn’t alone in this and that things do get better.”

“Within the blink of eye it’s just it can be gone just like that. So to everybody out there with the holidays coming up let go and grudges take photos, create videos, do whatever. Just laugh smile and be happy,” said Collins.

Collins does have a go-fund me page here https://gofund.me/9bcd8c4b or she suggested to message her on Facebook if wanting to help in anyway.