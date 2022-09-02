KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to buckle up.

The Kinston Fire and Rescue is taking part in Child Passenger Safety Week from September 18-24. It will be hosting a seat check event on Sept. 19 from 1:30-4:30 pm. The event will happen at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from Grainger Stadium.

These events allow North Carolina parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats and booster seats fit their children properly and that the seats are correctly installed in vehicles. Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians are available at the following locations to assist the City of Kinston and surrounding Lenoir County families prior to and after the Child Passenger Safety Week, by appointment with their car seats (252-939-3164):

Appointment – Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Kinston Fire Station 1 – 401 E Vernon Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina 28501

Appointment – Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Kinston Fire Station 2 – 3428 Carey Road, Kinston, North Carolina 28504

E Appointment – Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Kinston Fire Station 3 – 1247 Hill Farm Road, Kinston, North Carolina 28504

While Child Passenger Safety Week offers a chance to encourage the safe installation and use of car seats and booster seats in September, these safety measures are critical throughout the year.

Here are some facts to remember: Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children aged one to 13 years old, an average of 60,000 children aged zero to 15 years old were involved in motor vehicle crashes between 2016 and 2020 in North Carolina, and among children under the age of 15 who were killed or seriously injured in passenger vehicle crashes, thirty-one percent were unrestrained. This data is from North Carolina stats in 2016-2020.

“This is a great time to check your Child Passenger Safety Seats, as our children are returning to school,” said Captain Will Barss, Fire Life Safety Education Officer for the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue.

For more information, click here.