KINSTON, NC (WNCT) – The City of Kinston and the Kinston City Council received a positive report in their latest audit.

In a media release from Kinston City Council member Chris Suggs, officials received the annual audit report for 2022 during the Tuesday City Council meeting. There were no corrections to be made, no accounting policy changes and no difficulties between the auditor and the Kinston city staff. It was listed that the city’s revenues increased for the fiscal year 2022 in comparison to fiscal year 2021, along with a $5.1 million increase in the city’s general fund to $13,732,131.

“The City received an Unmodified Opinion from its auditor, which is the highest level of opinion by an independent auditor,” Suggs said in the media release.

“I am excited that the City of Kinston continues on a positive trajectory of financial health. This growth of the City’s General Fund was made possible due to good financial stewardship of our property tax revenues, grant funds, and enterprise funds. I extend much appreciation to our City Manager, Rhonda Barwick, for her leadership in making this happen.”

The audit was presented by Diana Hardy, CPA, CFE, an audit partner with the firm. Click here to view the Feb. 7 City Council agenda.