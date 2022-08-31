KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had.

The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project includes possibly widening stream banks and different ways to reduce water flow from flash flooding.

“And when that happens then when we have emergency services during these events. those are highly impacted as the ambulances, police, fire have to take alternate routes longer routes to try to reach people that are in distress,” said Stephen Miller, interim Public Services director for the City of Kinston.

The city council will be looking into the project and proposed plans during its Sept. 6 meeting.