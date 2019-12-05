Kinston gets ready for Christmas activities

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Saturday is going to be a full day of family Christmas activities in Kinston.

The day will start off with carillon bells Christmas Carols from Gordon Street Christian Church followed by a late afternoon parade with hundreds of participants including Ferraris, Polaris Slingshot cars, and foam cannon truck.

Pre-parade carols sung on the red carpet at the review stand and bleacher seats in the 300 block of North Queen Street.

The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. with lights on vehicles, floats, and costumes.

At 5:45 p.m. there will be a reading of Twas the Night Before Christmas to children just before the 6:00 p.m. lighting of the park ceremony that includes a flash mob and fireworks.

This year’s new big attraction is the 21-foot tall lighted deer.

Other new lights include jewelry-like decorations on poles along Queen Street, lights draped along the King Street Bridge, lights in the holly trees along Pearson Park and many new lights across the river Pearson Park in the Neuseway Nature Park.