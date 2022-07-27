KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston Gives Back 2022 is an event that will help two young teens who have cancer. The Cancer for Kids benefit will benefit Harrison Korzekwinski and Ja’kei Wellington.

The event will be held on August 7 at Neuseway Nature Park in Kinston from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the event, there will be music, food, a bouncy house, face paintings, free school supplies and much more.

A golf tournament will be held on August 2 at Falling Greek Golf Course. There will also be there a motorcycle ride that will be happening on August 6 at Big Game Brewing in Kinston.