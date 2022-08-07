KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Music, food, bouncy houses, face painting and more were held at the Neuseway Nature Park in Kinston to benefit two children with cancer.

Harrison Korzekwinski, a 10-year-old with acute myeloid leukemia, and Ja’Kei Wellington, a 14-year-old diagnosed with osteosarcoma were recognized at Sunday’s event.

“Harrison and Ja’Kei, they both have cancer,” said Brooke Jones, event organizer. “Only one I was able to be here today, because Harrison’s counts are still kind of low. But I’m just, you know, they’ve been in the hospital for so long. I just let them come out here and be kids and have fun.”

Jones said she has a special relationship with Harrison and Ja’Kei. She’s known Harrison since he was five years old, and she met Ja’Kei’s mom two years ago and became like family.

“They’re very, very special to me,” said Jones.

Various vendors participated in the fundraiser and some even traveled hours away to take part. Other vendors at the event gave out school supplies.

“It’s an awesome event, Brooke has done a great job,” said Jackie Roger, retired NC State Highway Patrol Officer. “We’re out here today giving out school supplies for kids. [Brooke’s] done an outstanding job and it’s a great event.”

A motorcycle ride and gold tournament also raised money this week. Jones said there was an excellent turnout for the “Kinston Gives Back” events. Not only was it a fun time for the community but also made an impact on the two families.

“I’m hoping that we raised money to help these families to pay their medical bills. And these kids that are here can get free school supplies to help out the parents. The parents can kind of let their kids run wild and have a break. Everybody just have fun,” said Jones.

Jones said she just wants to thank everyone who came together to make Kinston Gives Back possible.

If wanting to donate or help families, contact Jones at (252) 286-4450.