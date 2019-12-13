Kinston High aerospace student tapes congrats to astronaut Christina Koch

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A student from Kinston High taped a congratulations message to astronaut Christina Koch who grew up in Onslow County.

Kinston High junior Jazmyne Harris said, “I think where you come from matters a lot, and we wanted to congratulate her since she did go to the School of Science and Math.”

Koch will soon hold the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and she made history in October by participating in the first all-female spacewalk, according to the press release.

Harris’s classmates also helped congratulate Kosh through video.

The tape will be sent to NASA and relayed to Koch aboard the ISS.