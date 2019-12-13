Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Kinston High aerospace student tapes congrats to astronaut Christina Koch

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A student from Kinston High taped a congratulations message to astronaut Christina Koch who grew up in Onslow County.

Kinston High junior Jazmyne Harris said, “I think where you come from matters a lot, and we wanted to congratulate her since she did go to the School of Science and Math.”

Koch will soon hold the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and she made history in October by participating in the first all-female spacewalk, according to the press release.

Harris’s classmates also helped congratulate Kosh through video.

The tape will be sent to NASA and relayed to Koch aboard the ISS.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV