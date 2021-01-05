Kinston holds free food drive, COVID-19 testing event

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — More than 200 families will have food to get them through a few more days, thanks to an event held by Kinston officials on Tuesday.

The city held a food drive and COVID-19 testing event at Grainer Stadium. People got boxes filled with a variety of free food and water. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy said we should all work to keep each other safe and to take care of each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re here today to give back to our community in these tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hardy said. “So, I want to make sure folks have food, and this is the beginning of the year. What better time than to start on today.”

Hardy said he hopes to hold more of these events in the coming weeks.