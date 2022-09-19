KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston’s Fire & Rescue Department is participating in Child Passenger Safety Week to educate and encourage the community on keeping their children safe while in the car.

Monday, the department held a Seat Check Event from 1:30 – 4:30 PM at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from Historic Grainger Stadium.

Child Passenger Safety Week runs from September 18th – 24th and events like these are being held across the country, encouraging parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats and booster seats fit their children properly and that the seats are correctly installed in vehicles.

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be available to assist the City of Kinston and surrounding Lenoir County families prior to and after safety week by appointment to assist with car seats and other information. To schedule an appointment call 252-939-3164 for the following dates, times, and locations:

Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Kinston Fire Station 1 – 401 E Vernon Avenue, Kinston, North Carolina 28501

Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Kinston Fire Station 2 – 3428 Carey Road, Kinston, North Carolina 28504

Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Kinston Fire Station 3 – 1247 Hill Farm Road, Kinston, North Carolina 28504

Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will also be at the health department on September 24 to assist families with their car seats. Call 252-583-5021 to schedule an appointment

The facts surrounding North Carolina child passenger safety are sobering:

Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13 years old.

An average of 60,000 children aged 0 to 15 years old were involved in motor vehicle crashes between 2016 and 2020 in NC>

Among children under the age of 15 who were killed or seriously injured in passenger vehicle crashes, 31% were unrestrained.

Captain Will Barss, Fire Life Education Officer for Kinston Fire & Rescue says, “This is a great time to check your Child Passenger Safety Seats, as our children are returning to school.”

Visit BuckleUpNC.org – Securing North Carolina for Life for North Carolina seat and seat belt information.