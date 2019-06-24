Kinston K.A.R.E teams help repairs damaged homes after Hurricane Florence

Kinston K.A.R.E volunteers from Pennsylvania are lending a helping hand hoping to get a homeowner back into their home after years of devastation.

“I can’t imagine losing a home and many of your possessions maybe all of your possessions,” said volunteer, Carl Hohmann from First Presbyterian Church in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

That’s what happened to a homeowner in Lenoir County. The homeowner has been displaced since 2016, suffering damage from Hurricane Matthew and Florence.

“Often times we don’t get to meet the individual because they’re staying elsewhere with friends and family but still just knowing you’re doing what you can do for a short period of time to help someone,” Hohmann said.

This is volunteer Carl Hohmann’s 19th year working with Kinston K.A.R.E. Hohmann and 20 other volunteers traveled from Pennsylvania to Kinston to help repair this home. They’re thankful they can help those in need.

“I just want to help give back and help those that are less fortunate because we didn’t have the storms in Pennsylvania that they had here. They need some help, so I can give a week to come down and do what I can do,” said Hohmann. ​​​

The group of volunteers will lay down new flooring, fix the roof, patch up walls, repair the bathroom and repaint the entire home this week.

“Helping in the kitchen getting some screws and different things out of the walls, so they can smooth it down and get it ready for painting,” said Hohmann. ​​​​

Coordinator Jamie Fowler said this type of work is their calling.

“It is devastating and too I always say the reason that I take the effort to coordinate these groups is that I think it’s important for us to step outside of our comfort zone and enter into someone else’s story,” Fowler said.

The group’s goal is to finish repairs and have the homeowner back inside of the home by Friday.