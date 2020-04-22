Kinston leaders are working to improve transit options

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Another community in the east is working to give its people a new, expanded option for getting around.

The city of Kinston is working to improve available transit options.

Leaders are putting together a grant application to make that happen.

Their goal is to add Kinston to Lenoir County’s transit system.

“The city of Kinston isn’t looking at operating the bus system itself but we want to work with the county that actually has the infrastructure already in place. It is really about providing that service and helping our citizens get those basic needs,” says Tony Sears, the city’s manager.

The grant application is due in may, but congress could postpone that deadline due to the pandemic.