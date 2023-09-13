ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The Kinston License Plate Agency will open a temporary office while repairs continue to its permanent location at the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center.

The Kinston facility was damaged by a tornado on June 22. The temporary office will open on Thursday at 2407-C N. Heritage St., which is in an undamaged area of the same Kinston Plaza Shopping Center.

Office hours at the temporary location will remain 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The agency is operated by Jean and Danny Hill. Customers may call the office at 252-523-4252 for inquiries.

The permanent agency location, at 2431-B N. Heritage St. in the Kinston Plaza Shopping Center, is expected to reopen during the summer of 2024.

In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

LPAs offer vehicle registration services and title transactions, as well as vehicle license plate renewals, replacement tags, disability placards and duplicate registrations. There are currently 129 license plate agencies operating across North Carolina.

Services such as property tax payments and registration renewals can also be completed online at www.MyNCDMV.gov.