Kinston makes Election Day a paid City holiday

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, during the City Council meeting, Kinston leaders voted to make Election Day and Juneteenth paid holidays for City employees.

City offices will be closed and City employees will be able to spend those days participating in its associated activities.

Kinston Teens’ Board of Directors Chairperson, Councilmember Kristal Suggs, made the proposal to make Election Day a City holiday each year.

“This election will be one of the most consequential in our lifetimes, and we must acknowledge the fact that we are in a pandemic,” said Suggs. “We want to make sure that our employees and staff have access and the support to cast their ballot, volunteer, or however they choose to participate in democracy on that day.”

The Election Day holiday will go into effect for the November 3 General Election and remain for every following election, including municipal elections and midterm elections.

According to Kinston City Manager Tony Sears, the holiday will cost the city no additional money.