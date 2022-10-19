KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal.

“The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain on our city because it’s our responsibility to spend money, maintaining them, keeping them clean and safe.”

The city has gained several homes and pieces of land over the years through land foreclosure, donations and FEMA buyouts from flooding. Now, the city’s planning staff is compiling a list of these properties that could soon be up for sale.

“The majority of them are empty or vacant lots, so that presents an opportunity for someone to build or put a trailer on it,” Suggs said. “Some properties are condemned and need a lot of work.”

After the list is compiled of properties for sale, people can start making bids. Anyone can make a bid, but the city is requiring a minimum bid of 15% of the appraised tax value. City council will then approve or reject those bids.

“Say the appraised tax value is $3,000, that means they must submit at least a $450 bid,” Suggs explained. “I think this is a very affordable process for citizens. We want people to know you don’t have to be a wealthy person to buy property from us.”

With people soon buying these properties, it’ll bring extra tax revenue as well as hopefully create affordable housing for some.

“Whether it’s a first-time property owner or someone who is interested in starting rental properties, there are so many possibilities for folks who will be impacted by this,” Suggs said.

Mayor Don Hardy calls it a win-win situation for the city and the people living there.

“With the transparency across the board and whoever wants to buy the parcels it will be on the tax record, where we’ll be able to receive taxes on that instead of it just sitting there or nobody’s doing anything to it,” Hardy said.

The extra money generated from these purchases will go to the city’s general fund, which keeps the city running by funding various programs and departments.

The City Council hopes to have an approved list of properties ready to be purchased by December. The bidding process will begin after that. When the list is available, people can view the properties on the city’s website, social media or in person at city hall.