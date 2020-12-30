Kinston man arrested following drug trafficking investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston man was arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Lenoir County.

On December 21, Tony Ray Tucker of Kinston was after the narcotics investigation was conducted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, Narcotics detectives made multiple controlled purchases of crystal methamphetamine from Tucker.

Detectives seized approximately 60 grams of crystal methamphetamine during the investigation. As a result of this investigation, detectives obtained warrants on Tucker for drug charges that include three counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and trafficking methamphetamine.

Tucker was given a bond of $70,500 and then placed in the W.E. Billy Smith Detention Facility.