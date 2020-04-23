Kinston man arrested for arson after setting abandoned house on fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) On April 20, officers with the Kinston Police Department discovered an abandoned residence on fire at 608 Lincoln Street.

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the residence and extinguished the fire.

Officers later identified Lamar Brown of Kinston as the suspect.

An arrest warrant was secured for second degree Arson.

On April 21, officers responded to a separate fire investigation located at 608 N. Davis Street.

The structure was also an abandoned residence.

Kinston Department of Fire & Rescue once again extinguished the fire.

While investigating the fire, officers located Brown in the area of the current fire investigation.

Brown was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond.

The second fire listed is under investigation; at this time, charges are pending in the case.