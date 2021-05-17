Kinston man arrested for shooting, 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Kinston man was arrested for a shooting from last week that left one person injured.

On March 10, Kinston Police Department responded to the 700 block of Dixon Street in reference to a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers were notified a 26-year-old male had been shot in the leg and transported himself to UNC-Lenoir Hospital where he was treated for his bullet.

On May 12, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Brandon Tripp of Kinston for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharge a firearm from an enclosure to incite fear (drive-by shooting).

On May 12, Tripp arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Detention Center under a secured bond.