Kinston man arrested for Sunday’s Family Dollar robbery and Dec. 9 Dollar General robbery

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Sunday, December 13, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kinston man in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Family Dollar in La Grange.

Lenoir County deputies responded to the La Grange Family Dollar after a report of a robbery in progress. Deputies and police officers from the Kinston Police Department set up a perimeter and used a KPD canine to track the suspect, who had fled on foot from the robbery.

Deputies located 29 year old Steven Edward Wilson of Kinston in an abandoned home on James Street in La Grange.

Detectives with LCSO and KPD conducted the investigation and found evidence to link Wilson to another robbery that occurred in Lenoir County on December 9 at the Dollar General Store on Hwy 11/55 in Kinston.

Wilson was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping regarding the La Grange robbery.

He was also charged crime related to the robber from December 9. In regards to that robbery, Wilson was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon of an individual, and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Currently, Wilson is at the Lenoir County Jail under a $225,000 bond.