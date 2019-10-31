Live Now
Kinston man charged with attempted murder

Local
Simon Johnson III

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection to an attempted murder.

It happened on Wednesday on the 500 block of Harvey Street.

Officers were on patrol when they heard shots being fired and got a call about a man being shot. They found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center.

Simon Johnson III, of Kinston, is charged with attempted murder. He’s being held at the Lenoir County Jail.

If anyone has any further information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

