Kinston man charged with insurance fraud involving burned car he reported stolen

RALEIGH — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced the arrest of Tyris Davontae Edmondson, 26, of Kinston. Edmondson was charged with insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, and burning personal property, all felonies, along with a misdemeanor count of making a false report to police.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Edmondson of burning his 2007 Cadillac in an attempt to collect on an automobile policy claim with N.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.

According to the arrest warrant, Edmondson falsely reported to the insurance company and Kinston police that the car was stolen. He also received the use of a rental vehicle, costing the insurance company $649.48, the warrant says.

The offenses occurred between Oct. 13, 2020, and Nov. 2, 2020.

Special agents and Kinston police arrested Edmondson on June 22. He was given a $5,500 secured bond. He is due in Lenoir County District Court on June 25.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime; we all pay for it through higher insurance premiums,” said Commissioner Causey. “Help us keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspected fraud.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, you can report it anonymously by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.