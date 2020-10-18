Kinston man injured Saturday night in drive-by shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Police are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting that occurred Saturday night in Kinston.

At approximately 10:34 p.m., Kinston Police officers were dispatched to 18 Carver Courts in response to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Andre DeBaptiste of Kinston, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen that occurred during an apparent drive by shooting. The victim was transported by Lenoir County EMS to Vidant Medical center where he remains in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, no further information is released at this time.

If anyone has information about this incident is asked to please call the Kinston Police Department Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.