Kinston man sentenced for human trafficking-related offense

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A Kinston man has been sentenced for a human trafficking-related offense, U.S. Attorney said.

United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr. announced that Kortney Donnell Crews, 32, of Kinston, was sentenced to 10 years followed by five years of supervised release.

Crews was named in an indictment filed on April 19, 2019, charging him with, among other offenses, transportation across state lines for prostitution (Mann Act).

On September 9, 2019, Crews pleaded guilty to that charge.

According to the investigation, Crews prostituted numerous women across the United States.

He lured them by promising big money, and then took most or all of their earnings.

Crews threatened or intimidated many of his victims and physically assaulted and emotionally abused one victim for years.

Higdon said “Crews’ actions, his abuse of these women, is a form of human trafficking. He used threats, intimidation, and physical abuse to force these women to humiliate and degrade themselves. And the Court’s sentence reflects the seriousness of this crime.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation.