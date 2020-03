KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Police Department is searching for a Kinston man who is wanted for attempted murder.

KPD obtained arrest warrants on 39-year-old Derrick Lamont Benjamin in relation to the shooting that occurred on February 2 at 1111 East Shine Street.

Benjamin is wanted for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Anyone that knows the whereabouts of Benjamin or has additional information about this incident should contact the Kinston Police Department.