Kinston man’s dream comes true thanks to woman’s kindness

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — We all know what it’s like to have a dream. That’s true for Kinston resident LaMont’e Smith, who has always wanted to have a business to call his own.

Smith was recently at the Lowe’s in Kinston looking for a hedge trimmer. At the time, he said he was only browsing because he couldn’t afford one. That’s when the unexpected happened for Smith.

“Ms. April. Came up out of nowhere. That blessing,” Smith said. “Turns out, Ms. April was looking for a hedge trimmer, too. The two strangers met down the aisle, and that’s when she made him a deal he couldn’t turn down.

“Ms. April said ‘just grab you one’,” Smith said. “‘Pick you one.’ I looked at her and was like huh? She just turned around and gave me a little smirk like ‘Merry Christmas. Hope this helps your business’.”

LaMont’e Smith (Kenneth Roundtree, WNCT photo)

It’s because of Ms. April’s generosity that his business, L.A.X. Hedge Trimming & Lawn Service, is up and running.

“I really really appreciate her for that,” Smith said. “I really do because she didn’t have to.”

Smith is now using his business to pay it forward.

“I have chosen to pick a random person every other week to do a free service for them … I just want to continue to help now” Smith said. “I can really get out here and help and put some smiles on people’s faces.”

Smith said Ms. April is one of his regular customers. If you’d like to reach him for services, you can call (252) 624-5331. You can also reach LaMont’e Smith on Facebook.