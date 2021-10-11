Kinston mayor appointed to the Governor’s Crime Commission

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Dontario Hardy has been appointed to the Governor’s Crime Commission by North Carolina Governor Ray Cooper. He is the first elected official from Kinston to be appointed as a voting member to the commission as the municipal official.

North Carolina Governor’s Crime Commission serves as the chief advisory body to the governor and the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on crime and justice issues. Federal block grants are awarded to government, education and social service agencies to start new and innovative programs in North Carolina and continue efforts to reduce crimes. The grants are awarded each year in different categories: Criminal Justice, Crime Victims’ Services and Juvenile Justice.

The Commission is a pass-through agency from 14 different federal funding sources for about $100 million of federal block grants each year for new criminal justice programs. Commission members, along with agency staff, set program priorities, review applications and make recommendations to the governor. They also ensure that money is spent according to federal and state governmental regulations during the life of the grants.

“It is my distinct honor and great privilege to serve at the pleasure of Governor Cooper and the Citizens of the state of North Carolina as well as those cities and towns across the United States,” Hardy said.

Mayor Hardy has served as Mayor of Kinston since 2017.