KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Following a recent wave of shootings throughout the city, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is urging local residents to take a stand against “the senseless violence which has occurred in our community.”

Hardy and some local pastors will hold a “Plea for Peace and Cooperation” event on Monday at 5 p.m. on the steps of Kinston City Hall, located at 207 E. King St.

The purpose of the event is to encourage Kinston residents to “cooperate and report any suspicious activity in your community to law enforcement,” according to a press release.

The event comes after at least three shootings led to two deaths and three injuries. Two people were killed and two injured in shootings that happened Sunday while another person was injured in a shooting that happened Tuesday.