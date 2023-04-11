KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Telecommunicators are being honored all over the country this week. In Kinston, Mayor Don Hardy is taking an extra step to pay recognition.

Hardy read a proclamation at the Lenoir County 911 Center on Tuesday. He said these people are the first ones to hear from people in an emergency, sometimes in a life-or-death situation, and that’s why it’s important to honor what they do.

“911 telecommunicators are the lifeline for our emergency services personnel throughout our city, county and state,” Hardy said. “So we must make sure we honor and recognize those who are the unseen heroes behind the telephones that are able to give information to our emergency services responders, so they’ll be able to respond safely and properly.”

The proclamation will run for the entire week, recognizing both Lenoir County and UNC Lenoir Health Telecommunications.