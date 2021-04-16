Kinston mayor: Investigation continues in incident with officers in viral video seen hitting suspect during arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy gave an update that was posted to the Kinston Police Department website on Fridya concerning the incident earlier this week where two police officers were seen on a viral video striking a suspect after they captured him following a chase.

At least one of the two officers could be seen in the video striking the suspect, David Lee Burton Jr., after he was captured following a chase on Monday. Both officers, McKinley Jones and Kevin Page, have been put on administrative leave.

“The investigation of the incident on April 12 began that evening and is still ongoing,” Hardy said in the video. “The video that was posted on social media is being used in the investigation and the investigators have been sent to area businesses to locate additional surveillance videos.”

Hardy also said Kinston’s police chief and major met with the District Attorney and an SBI agent in charge of the investigation to discuss the evidence that had been collected.