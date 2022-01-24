Kinston mayor named to lead National League of Cities’ Small City Council

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kinston Mayor Dontario Hardy has been appointed to Chairman of the National League of Cities 2022 Small Cities Council.

Hardy was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Ga.

“This council is very vital to the many small cities, towns and villages across the United State of America,” Hardy said. “We are the backbone of America and are able to advocate for the things we need most at the national level. Small Cities like Kinston, NC will be able to have a seat at the table to be heard and have the opportunity to take advantage of the resources we need alongside the 19,000 cities towns and villages that are represented at the National League of Cities.

“We must do whatever we can, however we can, whenever we can, to help impact the lives of others for the better.”

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Hardy will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“Our member councils are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said NLC President Mayor Vince Williams of Union City, Georgia. “I am proud to have Hardy lead NLC’s Small Cities Council. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities and help fulfill the promise of our America’s cities, towns and villages.”

This year’s council will also include Vice-Chair Jan Arbuckle, Vice Mayor, Grass Valley, CA and Vice-Chair Mark Shepherd, Mayor, Clearfield, UT.

For more information on NLC’s member councils, visit: https://www.nlc.org/current- initiatives/member-councils-2/.