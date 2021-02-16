Kinston mayor receiving award from AARP North Carolina

KINSTON, NC. (WNCT) — Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is receiving an award from the American Association of Retired People (AARP) North Carolina.

Kinston City Clerk Debra Thompson reports Hardy won the 2020 AARP NC Inspiration Award “as a Coastal Community Service leader for an individual for outstanding leadership in our Coastal region.”

Hardy will receive the award as part of a Zoom presentation on Friday. At least 23 other organizations and individuals from the AARP NC Coastal region from the 33 counties in the service area will be recognized. The show will also feature WWAY TV co-anchors Donna Gregory and Ramel Carpenter.

