KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston City Council on Tuesday tabled Mayor Don Hardy’s proposal regarding a potential curfew for youth under the age of 18.

Last week Hardy suggested reimplementing a curfew ordinance that was originally established in 2006. It was one of main topics during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

After discussion between community members and Kinston’s council on the youth protection ordinance, the council ultimately tabled the proposal, which would have implemented a daily curfew for anyone under 18 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Attendees of the meeting voiced their concerns with the curfew. Parents and other community members said if the curfew were to be put in place, it would create division among youth and law enforcement.

Council members said crime doesn’t only happen at night during those hours, and having a curfew might make youth want to stay out more.

One parent, Lori Carmon, said she supports the curfew, but doesn’t agree with the time.

“I just want to see our city as a whole, parents as well as children thrive,” Carmon said. “And it’s kind of hard when you’re losing the children. The children are dying at very young ages, and some are being killed by (other) children. So if we don’t get a handle on the children, we won’t have any children,” said Carmon.

A Kinston local who works with young people said it was a good decision to table to vote until the community is heard.

“Getting the information out like they said and talking to the community, I think will be really important. Even getting the kids involved,” said Tonica Parks.

The city council has yet to say when they will discuss the curfew again. Hardy and the council members agreed to give the community and council more time to review if a curfew is the best option to help reduce youth crime and violence.

