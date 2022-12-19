KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston native and chef Vivian Howard, star of PBS shows like “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” is expanding her smart refrigerator program that she started earlier this year.

Now, they are expanding to Raleigh and New Bern.

The new locations include outside Wine Authorities‘ Raleigh location at 211 E. Franklin St., in the Person Street corridor, and Galley Stores and Marina at 300 E. Front St. in New Bern. Howard will be at Wine Authorities in Raleigh from 4-6 p.m. this Wednesday offering samples of Viv’s Fridge offerings.

CLICK HERE to read our feature story on Viv’s Fridge

The refrigerator program offers different types of food to go that you can cook at home like appetizers, entrees, sides, and desserts like ready-to-eat or heat-and-eat items. The items range from $20 to $65.

For more information, click here.