KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An old building in Kinston has a new lease on life.

The smART Kinston City Project Foundation will renovate the Paramount Theatre on Queen Street. Members who are working on the revival said this project will generate revenue and local tourism in the city.

“What we want to do is bring people back to Kinston, and we want to make them feel comfortable on Main Street, Queen Street, and they can come into town, especially in the evening and one of the best ways to do that is to get the facade on the Paramount Theatre reenergized, renovated, lit up and let people know that Queen Street is a happening place again,” said Raney Rogers, smART Kinston City Project Foundation executive director.

Rogers added that community members can expect changes to take place by the end of this year.