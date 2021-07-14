Kinston Parks & Rec, Kinston Teens to hold community input workshop to find ways to restore historic park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Emma Webb Park has been part of the city’s history being the first park in Kinston. However, time has taken its toll, and now the city and a local organization are hoping to bring this park back to life.

“Emma Webb is located right in the heart of Kinston,” said Kinston Teens founder Chris Suggs.

The park was once thriving but has wasted away over the years. Suggs said poor conditions make it harder for people in the neighborhood to find something fun to do.

“It had always been a very prominent and historic fixture here. We have a very large swimming pool that was once in operation, tennis courts, a gymnasium,” Suggs said. “There’s so much here, so much potential here but for the last few years folks have had to travel elsewhere for recreation facilities.”

City officials, Kinston Teens and the American Flood Coalition are coming together to help restore the park.

“To develop a plan for how we could redevelop and beautify Emma Webb Park and also in the midst of that do some flood mitigation efforts here in Kinston, because as most folks know we were impacted very severely by flooding, hurricanes and major storms here,” said Suggs.

Kinston/Lenoir County Parks Recreation Department will host a workshop Thursday to get the community’s opinion. Director Corey Povar said residents wants and needs are vital to the park’s future.

“Having a community input-driven document that shows that we have community support or a plan for space allows for much more competitive grant application and grant writing,” said Povar.

The community workshop will be Thursday at Emma Webb Park from 5-7 p.m. The Parks and Rec Department will gather community input and draft a master plan to apply for grant funding.

