KPD: 2 victims identified in Saturday’s hotel shooting, 1 deceased

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department has released the names of the victims from Saturday’s shooting at a hotel in Kinston.

27-year-old Randall Andrews of Kinston passed away from his injuries at UNC Lenoir Hospital.

52-year-old Karl Shackleford of Kinston was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Kinston Police Department was dispatched to 208 E New Bern Rd. for multiple calls of shots being fired Saturday night at approximately 11 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Lenoir County EMS treated the victim and transported him to UNC Lenoir Hospital.

Kinston PD said they were informed of another victim who was taken to UNC Lenoir Hospital in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

This victim was also found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was later transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department.