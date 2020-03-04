Kinston PD investigate fatal accident, speed may have been a factor

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police believe speed may have been a factor in a fatal accident reported in Kinston Wednesday morning.

The Kinston Police Department responded to a traffic accident on the 1300 block of Cunningham Road just west of the intersection with Highway 11.

Penny Strain, 45, of Kinston, the driver of a Toyota Avalon, was traveling East on Cunningham Road and crossed the centerline, striking a commercial motor vehicle, police said.

Police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was not injured.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the cause of the accident.

The case is still under investigation.