Kinston PD investigating shooting; 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Kinston.

On Tuesday at 12:46 p.m. the Kinston Police Department responded to the parking lot of 4101 West Vernon Avenue in response to a 911 call of a person who had been shot.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they found Khalil Dail, 21, Kinston, who suffered from one gunshot wound to his upper torso.

Dail was transported to Vidant Medical Center via ambulance.

The parking lot serves several businesses and fast-food restaurants as well as the parking lot adjacent to Walmart.

It does not appear there is further danger in that area to the public.

The case is under investigation.

If you have any information contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

