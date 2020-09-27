Kinston Police arrest 2 store clerks after altercation with customer

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two Kinston men are facing assault charges after an altercation between the two store clerks and a customer at a convenience store Friday night.

Kinston Police arrested Moretha Ahmen, 19, and Saisal Alshoabi, 65, Saturday at 3:30 p.m., on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.

Kinston Police responded to a disturbance call Friday at 7 p.m. at Brothers Store, located at 310 East Highland Ave. Once officers arrived on the scene, the altercation was over and one person involved had left the area.

Kinston police said the fight involved two men, who are employees at Brothers Store, and a female customer.

According to Captain Jenkins with Kinston Police Department, there are no reported injuries.

There were peaceful protests in front of the store throughout the day Saturday. Kinston police have increased patrol in the area.

At last check on Sunday 9 a.m., Kinston police said the area is quiet.

WARNING: This video is disturbing and has profanity.