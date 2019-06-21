Kinston Police ask for public’s help to find ‘vehicle of interest’ in larceny

Kinston Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a “vehicle of interest” in a larceny that happened this week at a local auto repair shop.

Investigators say the vehicle, which appears to be a Chrysler, Dodge or Plymouth minivan, has a missing front passenger-side hubcap, and may be connected to a larceny at Heritage Automotive.

If you have information about the identity of the vehicle in the photos, please call the Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.