Kinston police asking for help finding 7-year-old missing since Jan. 2

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are asking for the public’s help locating a 7-year-old who has been missing since Jan. 2.

Police believe Rome Ameir Robinson of Bladen County was taken from his aunt’s residence by his biological father, Shawn D. Robinson, 40, of Kinston. Rome is 4-foot-0 and 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown. He does have a small scar on his forehead and his top four teeth are missing.

If you know the whereabouts of Rome Robinson or Shawn Derrick Robinson, please contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or the Lenoir Count Crime Stoppers at 252-252-523-4444.