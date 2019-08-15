Kinston Police Chief to retire in August; public party to be held

The Kinston Police Department announced on Thursday evening that a public farewell event will be held on August 30th for Chief Alonzo Jaynes, who will retire at the end of the month.

KPD officials said the farewell event will be open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Kinston Community Center, located at 2602 West Vernon Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event to share parting words with Chief Jaynes, who has had such a positive impact on the Kinston PD and the entire Kinston community, the department said.

