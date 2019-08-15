Kinston Police Chief to retire in August; public party to be held

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT)

The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday it continues to investigate the possible heroin overdose death of a man that happened last week in Elizabeth City.

Deputies say at 8:30 p.m. on August 7, they received a call from a woman stating a man was unconscious, possibly from an overdose, in the 1600 block of Morgan’s Corner Road.

At the scene, the Pasquotank/Camden EMS and Newland Fire Department began treating the unconscious, 19-year-old man with Narcan spray and CPR.

At approximately 9:00 p.m., EMS personnel stated that the subject was showing no signs of life, and called his time of death at 9:11 p.m.