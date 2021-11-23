Kinston Police Department to launch Project Safe and Sound in January

KINSTON, N.C. — The Kinston Police Department is announcing the future implementation of its new Project Safe and Sound initiative.

Project Safe and Sound, scheduled to begin in January 2022, is designed by officers, for public safety personnel to appropriately respond to an individual who is diagnosed with a mental impairment such as autism, schizophrenia, dementia, etc. All information is given on a volunteer basis by the caregiver of the individual and is designed to provide first responders with quick access to critical information during encounters involving individuals with special needs.

Project Safe and Sound utilizes voluntary information collected from the participant and their family, which will then be stored at the Kinston Police Department. This information is for law enforcement purposes only and will allow police officers to follow up with Project Safe and Sound participants and their families, provide vital information to all responding agencies, and to assist law enforcement during emergencies.

Police officials said they anticipate having this information readily available and will facilitate response and minimize situations of risk for the individual, as well as the risk to those intervening. Awareness and education of first responders about disabilities increase the ability to provide an appropriate response.

Project Safe and Sound will be fully implemented in January 2022.

KPD will announce the implementation date in late December and will provide a website link to sign up for the program.