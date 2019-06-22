Kinston Police hold annual Pizza with Police event

Kinston police are working to make sure the community feels safe around the officers.

They hosted pizza with police. People came to pizza hut in Kinston for free food and conversation with local police officers.

The officers greeted people as they came in and even had some treats for the kids.



Kinston PD says they want the community to trust them — especially the younger ones.



“And we just wanted time for the police and the community to interact and get to know each other and see each other in a non-law enforcement capacity. We let our guards down we become more comfortable and sometimes you expand the bonds of trust while breaking bread“ said Alonzo Jaynes, Kinston police chief

This is the third time Kinston police has hosted something like this. They say they plan to do more events like this in the future.