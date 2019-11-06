Kinston police investigate shootings, 1 injured

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Police are investigating two shootings reported in the Kinston area.

On Tuesday, the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to several shots fired calls around 5:27 p.m.

Reports of shots fired were given for several locations.

Officers responded and began searching the area.

The shooting was reported near Sherwood Avenue and East Street.

Officers located evidence of shots being fired and received information of suspects involved running from the scene and into a residence on the 300 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Kinston Police Department SWAT team with the assistance of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team subsequently searched the residence.

No suspects were located.

Around 8:03 p.m. officers received information that a subject who had been shot was at the Kinston Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a 55-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Further investigation revealed the victim was near the area of Lincoln and Sasser streets when the shooting occurred and then drove himself to the police department.

The victim was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Both cases are currently under investigation.