KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police say a Greensboro woman is in stable condition in the hospital after she was shot in the neck Thursday night.

Police responded to the 700 block of West Road in Kinston to a call of a shooting. They found the victim, Marquetta Norman, 35, had been shot in the neck by an unknown suspect. She was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where she was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lenoir Avenue and an unknown person shot toward a group of people, striking Norman. Officials do not believe she was the intended target.

This case is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939- 4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Information can also be sent through the KPD Tip App (available via Apple or Android) or by texting keyword, KPDTIP to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information, and hit send.