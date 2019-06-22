Kinston Police investigating deadly shooting, suspect in custody

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting late Friday night.

Police say Thomas Sutton, 51, was shot multiple times around 11:40p.m. on Williams Street near Old Snow Hill Road.

He died at the scene.

A suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting. Investigators say the suspect whose name has not been released, identified himself as the shooter and surrendered to officers.

Two guns were recovered from the scene and witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Police say all parties involved are acquainted, and they are not seeking any additional suspects.

A motive has not been revealed, as the investigation is ongoing.