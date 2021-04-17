Kinston police investigating homicide of 29-year-old woman

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are classifying the discovery of a woman found dead early Saturday as a homicide investigation. The name of the victim has also been identified.

Police responded to 810 College St. just after midnight regarding a welfare check. When they arrived, they found Gabrielle Wendt, 29, of Kinston dead at the home.

Officers were still in the early stages of the investigation and did not have further details as of Saturday norning.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252) 523-4444.