KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., KPD responded to 1111 East Shine Street in reference to someone who had been shot.

Officials arrived and they located a 39-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the right hip.

The victim was taken to UNC Lenoir for his injuries and later transferred to Vidant Medicinal Center for further treatment.

Officials said they are following up on several leads at this time and they encourage anyone that may have been in the area to contact the Kinston Police Department.