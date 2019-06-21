Kinston Police invite public to chat with officers and eat free pizza on Saturday

Kinston Police are hoping to connect with citizens and hear their concerns over slices of free pizza, at an event this Saturday at a local pizza restaurant.

‘Pizza WIth The Police’ will be held on Saturday, June 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Pizza Hut, located at 1802 West Vernon Avenue.

Officers say the public is invited to sit, dine and chat with Kinston Police officers to ask questions about being a police officer, talk about crime in their neighborhoods, and connect with officers.

For more information on the “Pizza With the Police’ event, contact KPD’s Community Relations Coordinator, Ms. Thigpen, at 252-939-4025.